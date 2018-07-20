Liverpool transfer business is complete

Jurgen Klopp appears to have ruled out reviving a move for French international Nabil Fekir after confirming that Liverpool’s summer transfer business is done.

Liverpool splashed out a world record fee of £66.8million for a goalkeeper when they completed a move for Brazilian international Alisson Becker on Thursday.

But the former Roma stopper looks likely to be the last arrival at Anfield before the transfer deadline.

Liverpool had agreed a £53m deal for Fekir last month, before the move collapsed over concerns about the Lyon forward’s right knee.

Lyon were rumoured to be still open to Fekir’s departure, but after signing Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, Klopp seems happy with his attacking options.

“We have everything we need for the next season, because I don’t think we will do anything more. I’m pretty sure of that,” said Klopp.

“We have the squad for now and that’s the most important thing.

“We were not too bad last year but we had to improve and we tried that on the transfer market.

“I’m really happy with our signings to be honest, so now let’s use the last few weeks to be as good as possible.”