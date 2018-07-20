Sanchez cleared for entry into USA

Manchester United’s pre-season touring party has received a welcome boost with the news that Alexis Sanchez will soon be joining his team-mates in the United States.

The Chile international was initially denied entry into America due to a suspended jail sentence he received in Spain for tax fraud earlier this year.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is already without Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford for Tour 2018 following their participation at the World Cup.

However, Sanchez is expected to link up with the rest of the squad in Los Angeles after their clash with Club America on Thursday having being granted a visa to enter the USA.

United will also face San Jose Earthquakes, Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid – games that Mourinho reckons could go badly for his depleted team.

“AC Milan come with all their players because Italy didn’t go to the World Cup,” he told MUTV. “Then Liverpool, I think everybody is here apart from the English ones. [Jordan] Henderson and [Trent Alexander-]Arnold, maybe not them, but everybody else is.

“With Real Madrid, Spain were knocked out at a very early stage, so everybody is here too. [Gareth] Bale and [Karim] Benzema didn’t go to the World Cup, so we are going to face teams with obviously different potential than us.

“I’m not worried about that – I’m not worried if we lose, even if we lose to some not beautiful numbers.”