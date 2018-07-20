Lack of silverware doesn’t concern Sarri

New Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has revealed that the lack of major honours on his CV is not of concern to him as he prepares to lead the club in 2018/19.

Sarri finished in the top three in Serie A for three consecutive seasons with Napoli. Last season, they fell agonisingly short of beating Juventus to the title despite picking up 91 points.

The likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Di Matteo and Antonio Conte have been dismissed at Stamford Bridge in recent years despite winning important trophies.

However, Sarri has claimed he is not letting this affect him, even though he has yet to match the success of these managers himself.

“If I was someone who always worried, I’d probably do another job,” the Italian told reporters in his first press conference since replacing compatriot Conte.

“Our job means risks, but also a lot of satisfaction. What happened at Chelsea in the past doesn’t concern me because I do not know these situations.

“I am not afraid. I don’t want to be afraid, and with respect to [my trophy record]; well, it is true that I haven’t won anything, but I have been in Serie A for four or five years, and I think that apart from Juventus, nobody has won anything.

“For three years in a row, we had a record in club points, because in the first year, 82 points was a record for the club, 86 was another record, 91 was another record for the club – so I think that we have worked very well.

“The difference between working well and winning often is minimal, and I hope that I will be able to fill the gap with this club.”

The previous campaign saw the Blues fall well short of defending their league title, crashing out of the Champions League spots. However, Conte bowed out by winning the FA Cup, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final.