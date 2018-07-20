Henderson and Lovren to miss Reds opener

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson and Dejan Lovren are unlikely to feature in opening match of the new Premier League season.

Henderson and Lovren had long campaigns at the 2018 World Cup with England and Croatia respectively, having reached the semi-finals.

Klopp stated that the Reds skipper was ready to join the rest of the squad in preparation for the 2018/19 campaign and had to be convinced to take a holiday after his exploits in Russia.

“It was a hard fight to convince him that he needed a holiday,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “I knew it would happen. On the phone, I said ‘crazy’.

“Jordan needs a holiday, so that means August 5 he will be back. Dejan had a party in Croatia and played a day later (than Henderson at the World Cup), so he will be back on August 6.

“That would mean five days’ training, after three weeks’ holiday. I hope we are in a situation where we don’t need to think about using these two against West Ham.”

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to feature in the opening match having only played one game for the Three Lions at the global showpiece.

“With Trent, I have a special agreement,” the German coach added. “He wanted to be in earlier as well. As he’s very young, I said ‘OK, have two weeks’ holiday and then we’ll speak and see.”