Mourinho: Dalot out until September

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho expects new signing Diogo Dalot to be sidelined until September as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

The Portugal Under-21 international became Mourinho’s first off-season acquisition when he made the switch from Porto last month, penning a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

United was well aware when they signed Dalot that he could miss the start of the new season after picking up an injury during a training session with the Dragons in April.

The 19-year-old full-back joined the Red Devils on their pre-season tour of the United States, but is only likely to return to training once Mourinho’s squad get back to England.

“Dalot is injured; we knew that but we didn’t want to lose him because of that,” Mourinho told a press conference in Los Angeles.

“He is recovering really well. We think he can start training with the team when we go back to England.

“He will not be ready for the start of the season but we think he’ll be ready for September.”