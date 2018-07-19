Sarri wants Chelsea to have fun

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wants to inject a sense of fun back into the club during his stay and ensure they play entertaining football.

The Italian tactician, who replaced compatriot Antonio Conte on July 14, is eager to see the Blues enjoy themselves on the pitch again, because he believes success will come from that enjoyment.

Sarri is known for playing an exciting and attractive brand of football and did a top job at Napoli last season as he led them to a runners-up finish in the Serie A, four points behind Juventus.

“Ours is not a sport, but a game,” he told his first press conference as Chelsea boss.

“Anybody who plays a game started doing that when they were a child, to have fun. The child in each of us must be nurtured because this often is what makes us the best. Trying to create play that is fun is the first thing to obtain everything else from.

“My goal is to have fun as long as I’m here and to be competitive in all competitions until the end. My personal objective is to have fun, because I think that in life, the biggest gift you may receive is to have fun while you do your job.

“I am convinced that if the team has fun, often the fans have fun, too. This is very important. And then there is obviously the material objective. We must start by having fun, which is important for us and our fans. I really hope the Chelsea fans will see entertaining football.”