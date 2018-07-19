Wilshere eager to impress at West Ham

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere is excited about having a fresh challenge at a new club and hopes to hit the ground running for the Irons.

Wilshere joined Manuel Pellegrini’s charges as a free agent on July 9 after his contract at Arsenal expired and he is motivated to repay the faith that has been shown in him by his new manager.

“[Manuel] is really hands-on on the pitch. He’s trying to change things as obviously we’re still getting used to him and he’s getting used to us,” he told the club’s official website.

“The training has been quite intense, but it’s what we need and what I need, especially, after a long time off. I’ve only been back for ten days, so I’m feeling fitter and fitter each day.

“The manager told me the formation he wants to play and the position he wants me to play and that’s one reason why I wanted to be part of it [here at West Ham], because I want to be an important player. He made it clear that he sees me as an important player and it’s down to me to perform in training and perform week-in, week-out to stay in the team.

“It all depends on the formation, and I don’t want to give our formation away! It’ll be either deeper or as a number ten. I’ve said before that I like playing deeper but, if we change formation, there will be one or two deeper and one or two going forward, and I don’t mind sitting deeper or going forward.

“I’m excited for the start of the season to see what we can achieve this year.”

The 26-year-old gives the Hammers an experience boost in midfield as he made 166 Premier League appearances during his Arsenal career.