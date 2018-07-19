Mourinho wants Pogba to replicate World Cup form

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is hopeful that Paul Pogba can transfer his form for his country into a successful season in the English Premier League.

The 25-year-old lifted the World Cup trophy after France defeated Croatia in the final in Moscow, having scored in the 4-2 victory.

Pogba, alongside his Les Bleus teammates, started the tournament slowly, but grew in stature with every game, to finally claim top honours.

Now Mourinho wants Pogba to understand his contribution for France, so that he can help the Red Devils succeed in 2018/19, having less than impressed for his club last season.

Speaking at his first news conference during the pre-season tour of the United States, Mourinho explained his thinking.

He said: “I hope that he understands why he was very good.

“I think that’s the point about his performance level and his contribution to a winning team – for him to understand why he was so good, especially in the second part of the competition.

“In the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final he was absolutely brilliant.”

Mourinho added: “To win the World Cup can only be a positive thing. It’s difficult to say that to win the World Cup is not good for a player’s career. So many good players never have the change to be a world champion.

“It’s a young [France] team, apart from [Olivier] Giroud, [Hugo] Lloris and a few others they are all young and have more years to play together.

“The future for [Pogba] in the French national team, among that fantastic group of players, can only be brilliant.”