Zola back at Chelsea as assistant

Former Chelsea and Italy star Gianfranco Zola has been installed as assistant to new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri, 59, was appointed last week after fellow Italian Antonio Conte was sacked after two years in charge.

Former fan favourite Zola, who played for Chelsea between 1996 and 2003, won two FA Cups, the Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and the League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

“For me it is an amazing thing. I am pleased to be here,” said Zola.

“It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player,” he added.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure.”

Once a Blue, always a Blue! 💙 Gianfranco Zola will join Maurizio Sarri's backroom team as Assistant first team coach! Welcome home, Gianfranco! More 👉 https://t.co/TUIbZS3lJo pic.twitter.com/wOtFiJFDnf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2018

Zola, 52, made 312 appearances for Chelsea in all competition, scoring 80 times.

He has managed West Ham United, Watford and Cagliari since retiring from playing.

Zola’s most recent appointment was as Birmingham City manager in December 2016, but he resigned four months later after a dismal run of results left the Blues on the verge of relegation.