Liverpool complete Alisson deal

Liverpool have completed a deal to sign keeper Alisson Becker from Roma for a fee of £67m subject to a medical, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Brazil international travelled to England on Wednesday to undergo a medical in the next few days.

The Premier League club’s initial bid for the Brazilian was rejected, but the clubs have now reached a deal.

Reports said the Roma stopper has already agreed personal terms and will sign a five-year deal.

He will become the most expensive goalkeeper in history, surpassing the £34.7m Manchester City paid for Ederson last summer.

Alisson is Liverpool’s fourth signing of the summer after Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

A goalkeeper has been a priority for Jurgen Klopp following a series of high-profile errors from glovemen Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

Alisson, who kept goal for Brazil at the recent World Cup, made 49 appearances in all competition for Roma last season as they finished third in Serie A and made the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they eventually lost out to Liverpool.