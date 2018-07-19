Patricio relishing Wolves adventure

Newly-signed Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio says he is looking forward to a new chapter in his career following his switch to England.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

Patricio joined Wolves in June from Sporting Lisbon after deciding to end his long stay with the Portuguese club.

The English Premier League newcomers have been busy in the transfer market, signing eight new players including the Portugal first-choice goalkeeper.

The goal-minder revealed he was looking forward to working under Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who played a part in his move to the club.

Patricio told Wolves TV: “Nuno played a fundamental role in my arrival here, as we’ve known each other for several years.

“Nuno wasn’t the only motive for my arrival, as Wolves’ exciting project has given me the opportunity to play here. That was without question the biggest trigger.

“I’m very excited to start training and play in the Premier League, which is the best in the world.”