Sarri keen to work with Hazard

Maurizio Sarri says he would love to work with Eden Hazard at Chelsea but is yet to talk to the Belgium star ahead of the new season.

Hazard is reportedly Real Madrid’s number one target following his impressive showing at the World Cup in Russia, and in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

The former Napoli boss was speaking at his unveiling as Chelsea head coach at Stamford Bridge when he told a media conference that his main focus, however, is on getting to know his players and to have fun.

Sarri said: “Hazard is a very high-level player. I hope that I will manage to improve him.”

He added: “Clearly we would always like to keep all the strongest players. This is what any manager wants to do, this is what any club wants to do.

“Then we will have to see how the transfer market will go over the next few days.”

Sarri also revealed his disdain for the constant speculation surrounding player signings as he preferred to focus on football-related matters.

“I feel more a pitch manager than a general manager,” he added.

“I think that I am one of the few managers who is bored by the transfer market. I don’t want to talk about the transfer market and I am not interested in it.”

CLICK HERE for the latest Premier League news

The former Pescara, Arezzo, Avellino, Hellas Verona, Perugia, Alessandria, Sorrento, Empoli and Napoli head coach concluded: “I need to have fun in order to do well. My goal is to have fun while I am here.

“My personal objective to have fun because in life the biggest gift you may receive is to have fun while you do your job.”