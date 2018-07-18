Benitez eyeing three or four signings

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has revealed that he is aiming to bring in a few more signings to strengthen the Magpies ahead of the upcoming season.

The Spaniard is eager to bolster his squad in ‘three or four positions’ but admits it will be tough to get players in with Premier League experience, which is a quality the former Liverpool boss is hoping to add to his ranks.

“We will try to do something in the coming days to improve the squad and improve the competition,” Benitez told the Chronicle.

“It’s the only way to be sure we will have more chance of staying in the Premier League.

“We have three or four positions that we’d still like to bring competition in for.

“You know my idea, the current group of players deserve good things but in football, you also need quality and competition.

“Then you can improve the level of every single player. That’s the idea. Can we bring in everything we want?

“It won’t be easy but at least we will continue trying to do that.”

Newcastle have thus far brought in three players, Martin Dubravka, Ki Sung-yueng, and Kenedy, who is on loan from Chelsea.