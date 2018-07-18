Sturridge ready to fight for his place at Liverpool

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge remains determined to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first team and establish himself as a regular starter at Anfield.

The 28-year-old’s career has been hampered by numerous injuries that have slowed his development and he was once again sidelined last season with knocks that saw him miss 13 Liverpool games.

However, the Englishman is enjoying his pre-season with the Reds thus far and has set his sights on earning himself a spot in the Liverpool starting XI, even though he faces stern competition from regular first-team forward Roberto Firmino.

“I see myself staying at Liverpool, hopefully being part of the team week in, week out,” Sturridge said, as quoted by The Daily Mirror.

“Pre-season is going well, so for me it’s keeping my head down and building on that. I’m excited about the season ahead at it feels great to be back.”

“Pre-season has started well for me and the team,” he added.

“We have the tour to come where we face some great teams like Manchester United, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m feeling great and can’t wait to get the season under way.”