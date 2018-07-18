Moyes wants Pickford to stay at Everton

Former Everton manager David Moyes has urged Jordan Pickford to remain with the Toffees after his superb World Cup campaign amid rumours of a potential move to FC Bayern München.

Having already been linked with Bayern before the World Cup, Pickford impressed for England during the tournament, starring in goal and helping them to fourth place.

🎥 | We’re back in action against @buryfcofficial tonight (7.45pm k/o)! Become a Member now and watch live streams of our pre-season games. ➡ https://t.co/YHRSobeHf5 pic.twitter.com/rAkcUMf5KD — Everton (@Everton) July 18, 2018

However, Sky Germany have claimed that contrary to reports, Pickford is not actually on Bayern’s radar, and Moyes feels it is too soon for the former Sunderland goalkeeper to consider a move from the club he joined in 2017 in any case.

“I think Everton is the right club for Jordan,” Moyes told The Sun. “It’s a big club, he’s only just moved and I would say to him it would be stupid to even consider another move if there was to be an option for him.

“I think it will help him being at Everton because he will get enough work and he’s got a chance to develop without every single thing he does being scrutinised.

“He is still young and he just needs to keep getting his games in. The last thing he needs to bother about is any speculation.”

Moyes, who spent 11 years at Goodison Park prior to his move to Manchester United in 2013, later managed Pickford at Sunderland during the 2016/17 season, but both parted ways with the club following their relegation from the Premier League.