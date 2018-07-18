FA apologises for Willian tweet

The FA has apologised after the official FA Cup Twitter account reposted a picture initially by Willian, appearing to mock Antonio Conte.

Willian posted an image of Chelsea celebrating their FA Cup triumph with three trophy emojis, which obscured the recently departed head coach from the picture.

The FA Cup account reposted Willian’s image with the caption: “Our #WorldEmojiDay Award for Creativity goes to @willianborges88.” The post was visible for more than three hours before being deleted.

“We apologise for any offence caused and we have removed the tweet,” said an FA spokesperson, according to Sky Sports.

Don't miss Maurizio Sarri's first press conference since becoming Chelsea head coach later today, live on our website… (2pm UK) 👇 https://t.co/hoaYWJx99s — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2018

The Brazilian winger started just 20 Premier League games in 2017/18, coming off the bench in 16. The Blues cruised to the Premier League title in 2016/17, in which Willian starred, but their disastrous title defence ended in a fifth-place finish.

Willian reacted angrily to being substituted in Chelsea’s 2-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over Southampton and has since been linked with a possible move to Manchester United or Barcelona.

Chelsea finally confirmed the departure of Conte on Friday, before announcing Maurizio Sarri as his replacement the following day.