Pires: Emery is Arsenal’s biggest signing

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires believes new Gunners manager Unai Emery is the club’s biggest signing of the off-season.

Emery was appointed in May, following the departure of legendary Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, and Pires is excited to see what the Spanish tactician can build in north London.

Arsenal have signed five new players in Emery’s first transfer window, with Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Lucas Torreira, and Matteo Guendouzi joining the club. However, Pires reckons Emery is the most important addition.

He told Sky Sports: “The best signing for me is Unai Emery, the manager. Of course I believe in the players, and especially the new players.

“But for Emery it’s very important to start very well. He knows he’s at a big club, and has a lot of pressure, but I think he has a big character and spirit.

“He won in Spain. He won in France. He has a lot of experience and I hope for him and Arsenal that he is successful with the club.”