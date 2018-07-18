Palace play down Zaha absence

Crystal Palace insist there is nothing sinister behind Wilfried Zaha’s absence for their pre-season friendly against Halmstads on Monday.

The 25-year-old winger has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park after an impressive season in which he contributed nine goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

Zaha had spent four months on the sidelines with two separate knee injuries, but still played a key role for Roy Hodgson’s side as they staved off the threat of relegation to finish 11th in the table.

The Ivory Coast international came on as a second-half substitute against Helsingor last week as Palace kicked off their preparations for the new campaign, but was missing for their next game in Sweden.

The Eagles explained his omission before kick-off, though, revealing that Zaha had left their training camp early to attend a family matter.

“Roy Hodgson confirmed that unfortunately Wilfried Zaha had to leave the training camp a couple of days early to deal with a family matter, and is therefore not involved tonight,” the south London club announced on Twitter.

Everton, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in the Palace youth product, but Hodgson expects him to stay put.

“What people seem to forget with Wilf is he has got a four-year contract,” the 70-year-old was quoted as saying by the Sun.

“There is speculation every year around Messi and Ronaldo too. He is our player for the next four years and the club has got no interest or desire to sell him.”