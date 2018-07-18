Liverpool make huge bid for Alisson

Liverpool are reported to have offered £62m (70m euros) to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

Roma are said to be considering the bid, which would be a record for a goalkeeper, but no deal has yet been agreed, according to Sky Sports.

Alisson was between the sticks for Brazil in the recent World Cup in Russia where he played all five games, keeping three clean sheets.

The 25-year-old stopper started his career with Internacional in Brazil before moving to Roma two years ago.

Agradeço a Deus pela incrível oportunidade de ter disputado uma copa do mundo! Agradeço também a todos pela torcida, orações, e pelo apoio incondicional! O resultado não foi o esperado, nem sempre é merecimento e esse grupo merecia algo a mais, mas o futebol é isso!! pic.twitter.com/3w6DW4Q0a1 — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) July 10, 2018

The current record for a keeper is the 53 million euros Juventus paid Parma for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

Manchester City paid Benfica 40m euros for another Brazilian keeper Ederson last summer.

News of the bid comes after current goalkeeper Loris Karius made another high-profile mistake last week, the 25-year-old German keeper failed to hold onto a free-kick which resulted in a goal for Tranmere Rovers as Liverpool narrowly beat their Merseyside neighbours 3-2 in a friendly at Prenton Park.

Karius has been under scrutiny since giving away two goals in Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in May’s Champions League final, although it was later found he had been suffering from concussion.