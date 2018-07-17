Benitez: Toon have to ‘wheel and deal’

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez admits the club simply do not have the resources to sign big-name players and must be crafty in the transfer market.

The Magpies have thus far signed Kenedy on loan from Chelsea, Ki Sung-Yueng on a free transfer and Martin Dubravka for an undisclosed fee from Sparta Prague.

Benitez would like to further strengthen his squad ahead of the new Premier League season, but is well aware of the financial limitations on Tyneside.

“Unfortunately it’s what we have to do. We have to wheel and deal, that is the way for us. And then we try to continue doing the right things,” Benitez was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“We are trying to sign a characteristic of players, it’s not just names, big names, because they will be too expensive for us, but we are trying to sign players that can do a job for the team.”

Asked about reports linking Matt Ritchie with a move away from St James’ Park, Benitez added: “We are in the same position as we were last year. He’s our player, we’re happy with him and we don’t want to sell him.

“To do a move, too many things has to happen at the same time. I was talking with him this morning, I don’t see any change with the situation.”