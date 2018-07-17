Sarri eyes trophies at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri says he would love to win silverware with Chelsea after being unveiled by the Premier League side this week.

The 59-year-old former Napoli boss takes over from the sacked Antonio Conte who led the Blues to league success in the 2016/17 season.

Sarri, who was named the Serie A Coach of the Year for the same season, most recently led Napoli to second place behind champions Juventus.

He kicks off his Chelsea career with a friendly clash with Perth Glory next week.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the new manager said: “With one or two adjustments we can try to play my football.

“I hope that fans can enjoy the team.

“Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the most important championships in Europe. The problem is that in England there are another five, six very good teams.”

Sarri added: “For me, it will be very exciting to play against (Pep) Guardiola, (Mauricio) Pochettino, (Jose) Mourinho, (Jurgen) Klopp and the others.

“I am here for football. I am here for Chelsea. I want to play at Stamford Bridge. For me, it’s a dream. London is a wonderful city, but I’m here for Chelsea.”

He concluded: “First of all I want to play my football, I want to enjoy myself. And probably I want also to win something.”

Ahead of the new season, Chelsea have already snapped up Jorginho for £57m from Napoli.