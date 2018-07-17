Wenger: I stayed at Arsenal too long

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he made a mistake by remaining at Arsenal for so long before stepping down after 22 years at the end of last season.

In an interesting and wide-ranging interview with RTL, the former Gunners’ boss opened up about his time in north London and the ‘enormous sacrifices’ he made to ensure Arsenal remained competitive.

The 68-year-old former Nancy, Monaco and Nagoya Grampus Eight head coach joined the Gunners in 1996 and went on to win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

His greatest achievement, however, may have been the impact he has on transforming the nature of English football into a more professional and disciplined sport amongst its players.

When asked about his biggest regret, the Frenchman said: “Perhaps staying at the same club for 22 years.

“I’m someone who likes to move around a lot, but I also like a challenge. I’ve been a prisoner of my own challenge at times.”

Wenger added: “I regret having sacrificed everything I did because I realise I’ve hurt a lot of people around me. I’ve neglected a lot of people. I’ve neglected my family, I’ve neglected many close ones.

“Deep down though, the obsessed man is selfish in his pursuit of what he loves. He ignores a lot of other things. But it’s a bone to chase at the same time.”

When quizzed about his next move, Wenger explained that he remains uncertain. He said: “I’m asking myself the same question! Do I keep doing what I’ve been doing, what I know?

“Or do I share all the knowledge I’ve accumulated over the years in a slightly different way? That’s the question I need to answer in the next few months.”