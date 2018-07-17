Blind leaves United to return to Ajax

Manchester United have confirmed that Daley Blind has been sold back to Eredivisie giants Ajax, after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Blind signed for the Red Devils in 2014 when he was sold by Ajax for 14 million pounds. He will now return to the Dutch side for the same fee, which could rise to 18.5 million with performance-based bonus clauses.

In 2014, Blind signed a five-year contract with United and he recently entered his final year of the deal before making the move to Ajax.

The 28-year-old left-back made 141 appearances for United and scored six goals while adding 10 assists. He won the FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Europa League during his time at the Premier League outfit.

In his final season at United, Blind made only 17 appearances across all competitions, seven of which came in the Premier League.