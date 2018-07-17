Visa issues behind Sanchez US tour absence

Alexis Sanchez has been forced to miss the start of Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the US because of trouble obtaining a visa.

The Chilean striker was absent from United’s 24-man squad when it left for LA on Sunday.

Sanchez was convicted of tax fraud in Spain and accepted a 16-month suspended jail sentence in February.

Persons found guilty of fraud cannot be granted a visa to visit under US law.

Reports suggest Sanchez is working with lawyers to get clearance to join up with the rest of the squad.

The United squad is currently training at the UCLA sports facilities.

United’s first pre-season match is on Friday against Mexican side Club America, while the Red Devils are also scheduled to play MLS side the San Jose Earthquakes.

They will also play AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid in the annual International Champions Cup tournament.

Defender Daley Blind was the other notable absentee from the travelling squad as United confirmed on Monday that it had agreed terms for the Dutchman to return to Ajax.

Blind moved to Old Trafford in 2014 for £14m and will return to Holland for a similar fee.