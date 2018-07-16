Courtois could see out Chelsea contract

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he will consider staying at Stamford Bridge for the rest of his contract depending on how the club talks to him.

The Belgium international, who was one of the standout goalkeepers at the recently-concluded 2018 World Cup in Russia, only has one year left on his contract at the Blues.

Contract negotiations between Courtois and Chelsea have reportedly broken down, while he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. However, he insists he could see out the last year of his deal depending on how Chelsea deal with the situation.

One of the biggest individual honors you can get as a goalkeeper! So proud of this! #1 #REDTOGETHER 😍💯 https://t.co/kN5ewrDfRq — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) July 15, 2018

Courtois told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: “I’m going to talk to my agent to see what the possibilities are.

“All options are open for me, I may also stay at Chelsea.

“People always complain that players don’t comply with their contracts, but maybe they do.

“I don’t think they will keep someone with my qualities on the bench, even if I don’t sign.

“I will go back and see what they want and how they say it.”