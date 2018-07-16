Pochettino proud of Spurs’ World Cup showing

Mauricio Pochettino has been delighted to see so many Tottenham Hotspur players play and perform well at the World Cup in Russia.

Spurs boasted 12 fist teamers that excelled during the competition, and ahead of Sunday’s final, the Argentine manager said he would be supporting France and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to the end.

England’s Spurs contingent of Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier and Dele Alli so nearly went all the way, while Denmark’s Christian Eriksen had an excellent tournament alongside, Korea’s Son Heung-min and Belgium teammates Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele, while Davinson Sanchez was immense in defence for Colombia.

Kane is expected to end the tournament as the Golden Boot winner, while Lloris could return a world champion.

And speaking to the press hours before France take on Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Pochettino said: “It’s been a fantastic World Cup and we can feel very proud of our players.

“We now have Hugo in the final against Croatia and we’re going to support him. Our hope and desire is that he lifts the trophy. That would be fantastic for Hugo, for France and of course for us because He’s our captain.

“It’s a good sign for us and that we are doing a good job here in Tottenham. I’m sure our fans feel very proud of the performances and the behaviour of our players in the World Cup.”

Tottenham had three successful penalty takers in Trippier, Kane and Dier, who were all on target in England’s last 16 win shootout victory over Colombia.

Pochettino added: “It says a lot about the personality and character of our players. To take the responsibility to take a penalty in the World Cup is so difficult and you need to have great personality, character and not be scared about that atmosphere.

“For us though, it’s about the collective and for all the players involved it was fantastic for the club. We feel very happy and very proud.”