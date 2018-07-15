Everton win 22-0 in crazy friendly

Playing under Marco Silva for the first time, Everton showed no mercy against ATV Irdning, thumping the Austrian minnows 22-0.

This pre-season friendly will surely go down as one of the Toffees’ most bizarre matchups… ever.

It took just five minutes for Leighton Baines to tap home the opener, and it then became a procession.

Cenk Tosun hit four and Ademola Lookman earned a hat-trick before the break, while Mason Holgate and Michael Keane netted one each.

Substitute Kevin Mirallas took just four minutes to score a hat-trick to take the score to 13-0, he would later add a fourth and fifth to his personal tally, while Oumar Niasse got two either side of a Nikola Vlasic goal before an Irdning defender chipped his own goalkeeper, who then allowed Vlasic to grab the 20th when he thought the striker was offside.

Although time was running out, Niasse still did not have to rush himself to net his third and fourth goals against the amateur outfit.

Silva’s side return to the UK to face Bury on Wednesday and will expect a tougher test than they were given by a team who play at the fifth level of Austrian football.