Durm excited for Terriers challenge

Erik Durm says he is delighted to have joined Premier League side Huddersfield Town after making the switch from Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old is a former 1. FSV Mainz 05 defender who is comfortable on both flanks, and used to be a striker.

He joins the Terriers on a one-year contract after six years in Dortmund where he spent time under Huddersfield boss David Wagner.

Speaking to the Huddersfield website, the former German international, who has a 2014 World Cup winners medal, expressed his delight at the move.

He explained: “I’m very happy to join a club where I know the coach very well. The relationship between us was very good every time, so I’m very happy to be back.

“I’m very excited, I hear a lot about the Premier League and see a lot of games. Every game there is a lot of one-vs-one’s against some of the best players in the world, I’m very happy to be a part of it now and I’m looking forward to the first game.

“I hear a lot about the fans, they create an atmosphere. Every player has a song – I hear from (Michael) Hefele – so I’m very excited to hear what they sing about me. I’m looking forward and really happy to play in front of these fans.”

Durm made 64 Bundesliga appearances in his time with Dortmund, and the club thanked the player following his departure.

Sporting Director Michael Zorc said: “We’d like to thank Erik Durm for his commitment to Dortmund and we wish him all the best for his fresh sporting start in the United Kingdom.”

Huddersfield boss David Wagner, meanwhile, commented on his new acquisition.

He said: “It is not every day that you can bring a player of the quality of Erik to your Club. He is a World Cup winner and has played at the very highest level, so this is a fantastic day for Huddersfield Town.

“Obviously I know Erik well from our time together at Dortmund and he has all the qualities to be a great success in our ‘Terriers Identity’. He is a smart, determined character too. He’s desperate to play and that is always a good thing for any Head Coach!”