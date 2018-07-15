Premier League |

Hazard drops Chelsea departure hint

Eden Hazard has admitted he could leave Chelsea this summer following a successful World Cup with Belgium.

The 27-year old rounded off the Red Devils’ campaign in Russia with the second goal as Roberto Martinez’s side beat England 2-0 on Saturday to claim third place.

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and speculation has increased following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Speaking after the England game, Hazard told Belgian media: “After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different.”

“Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”

Chelsea unveiled former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach on Saturday following the departure of Antonio Conte.

Asked to comment, Hazard said: “We knew already for a while that Sarri was going to become the new manager. If he’s a good manager? If he lets me win trophies, yes.

“Dries Mertens has told me he’s a good coach. We’ll have to work hard. The Italian way, but we were used to that with Antonio too.”

