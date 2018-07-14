Jorginho joins Sarri at Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Jorginho from Napoli on a five-year contract to beat Manchester City to the signature of the highly rated Italian.

Jorginho has joined his former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, who has been appointed as the club’s new manager following the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Reports have suggested that Sarri will be bringing a number of stars he has worked with in Italy at Chelsea including Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Sarri has not wasted any time in bringing in the 26-year old midfielder, who was heavily linked with the English Premier League Champions City, before Chelsea announced his signing on a five-year deal.

“We are delighted Jorginho has chosen to join Chelsea,” said Chelsea manager Marina Granovskaia.

“He was one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe and will become an important member of the playing squad.

“He has demonstrated his quality working under Maurizio Sarri and we are convinced his signing will help bring further success to Stamford Bridge.”

Jorginho added: “I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea. It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy.

“I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win.”