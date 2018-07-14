Chelsea confirm Sarri appointment

Chelsea have confirmed the long-awaited appointment of Maurizio Sarri as the club’s new head coach on a three-year contract following the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Sarri, 59, joins off the back of an impressive Serie A campaign with Napoli in 2017/18, which saw them fall just short of snatching the title off Juventus. It was Sarri’s third consecutive top three finish at the club.

He joins a club which has fallen out of its own league’s top bracket, as 2017/18 saw Chelsea finish a disappointing fifth in the Premier League — thus failing to secure Champions League qualification.

“I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career,” Sarri said, according to Chelsea’s official website.

“I look forward to starting work and meeting the players on Monday ahead of travelling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action.

“I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted to welcome Maurizio and are looking forward to him bringing his football philosophy to Chelsea.

“Maurizio’s Napoli side played some of the most exciting football in Europe, impressing with their attacking approach and dynamism, and his coaching methods significantly improved the players at his disposal.

“He has plenty of experience in Serie A and the Champions League and we know he is relishing the chance to work in the Premier League.”