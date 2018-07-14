Wise: Conte transfer complaints played part in downfall

Former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise has claimed that newly departed head coach Antonio Conte’s behaviour at times played a role in his downfall, ultimately leading to his sacking.

Conte was often vocal in his criticism of Chelsea’s tranfer policy and fell out with Diego Costa amid claims that he had informed the striker via text message that he was no longer in his plans.

According to Wise, who played for Chelsea between 1990 and 2001, off-field scandal and on-field underachievement were both to blame for Conte’s dismissal.

“I don’t think Antonio Conte helped himself in the way that he came across at times,” Wise told Sky Sports News.

“You look at his persona and his disappointment when the transfer window occurred. Not getting into the Champions League was a big minus to Chelsea.”

Conte won the Premier League in 2016/17 and the FA Cup the following season, but Chelsea’s title defence in 2017/18 was dismal and the Blues ultimately finished fifth.

“They didn’t compete last year in the Premier League and I think when you look at those circumstances, there is a chance of you losing your job — whoever you are,” claimed Wise.

The Blues are expected to replace Conte with Maurizio Sarri, who led Napoli to second place in the 2017/18 Serie A before making way for former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti to take the helm.