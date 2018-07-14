Liverpool complete £13m Shaqiri deal

Liverpool have continued their summer spending spree after landing Xherdan Shaqiri from relegated Stoke City in a £13million deal.

Shaqiri had a release clause in his deal with the Potters and made it clear last month that he wanted to leave the club after they fell out of the Premier League.

Liverpool triggered that clause, with the Swiss international moving to Anfield on a five-year deal.

Shaqiri becomes Liverpool’s third signing of the summer after the captures of Fabinho from Monaco and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

“As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football,” said Shaqiri.

“A few years ago I wanted to come too but it didn’t happen. I’m really happy that now I’m finally here. I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles.

“It’s a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach. So I’m really glad and happy to be here.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added: “I think the English phrase to explain the decision to sign Xherdan is a ‘no-brainer’.”