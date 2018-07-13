Vestergaard becomes Saints’ fourth signing

Southampton have announced the signing of centre-back Jannik Vestergaard from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 25-year-old former Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen defender joins the Premier League side on a four-year deal for a reported £18m, having completed his medical.

He becomes the club’s fourth signing, following Stuart Armstrong (£7m, Celtic), Mohamed Elyounoussi (£16m, Basel) and Angus Gunn (£10m, Manchester City) to the club.

A Danish international with 16 caps, Vestergaard was cut from his country’s preliminary 35-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Prior to the global showpiece, the Brondby youth player was said to be on West Ham’s radar, but he opted for the south coast side.

Defender @JVestergaard7 speaks of his excitement after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at #SaintsFC 😇 pic.twitter.com/vJInaUtkJY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 13, 2018

Speaking to the club’s official website, Vestergaard revealed his delight at the move. He said: “It feels great. The deal has been under way a couple of days and I’m very excited now it has finally happened.

“I knew of the interest before the World Cup and the club has followed me for quite some time and done a lot of scouting, which is also a good sign for me that they know my strengths and weaknesses.

“The degree to which the club wanted me was important in my decision. They had done a lot of research, seen a lot of live games and on video as well. I feel I’m at a really good place to develop.

“After seeing the place, I have only seen nice people and smiles on faces. I feel very welcome.”

Southampton manager Mark Hughes added: “We have had to fight off a lot of competition to bring Jannik here, and we are delighted he has chosen Southampton as the right place to take the next step in his career.

“Although we were aware of the level of interest in Jannik, he made it clear very quickly that the quality of the club and the ambitions we have here meant this was his number-one option.

“His character and the leadership qualities he has shown in an intense division like the Bundesliga have been impressive, and, as a club, we have been following him for some time now, so we are naturally delighted to have been able to bring him to Southampton.”