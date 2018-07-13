Emery couldn’t guarantee Wilshere his place

Unai Emery has revealed that he allowed Jack Wilshere to leave Arsenal as he was unable to guarantee him a place in his starting eleven.

The 26-year-old England international has since joined West Ham United on a three-year deal.

Emery, who is currently reviewing his playing personnel, says it was a ‘tactical and technical’ to dispense with the former Bolton and Bournemouth loanee.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “It was a tactical, technical decision.

“The conversation with Wilshere was a very good conversation. I explained to him my opinion and how I will want to create the team and not sure [I could] say to him he’s going to play in the XI.

“Also he explained to me the decision is not easy for him but he wanted to choose the best option for him. Every time it was with respect.

“I know this player is very important for the supporters, he grew up here with Arsenal. But I don’t give for him one post in the starting XI. It’s for that he chose to leave here and I respect this.”

Delighted to have officially signed for West Ham United!

After speaking with the manager and those at the club I knew my future was at the London Stadium and I can’t wait to get going now.

It’s well known that I come from a family of Hammers and it’s a special moment to sign… pic.twitter.com/N5MAoh2Mmi — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) July 9, 2018

The new Gunners’ boss added that he wants the personalities of his players to shine though as he gets to know his squad, and ahead of naming a captain for the season ahead.

“My idea is to know every player and to know, also, the personality of the players.

“We want to keep the respect for these players, to find the captain and choose very well the best player for that.”

He added: “My first idea is to have five captains in the team. But at the moment, I don’t know the names.

“We are looking at who are the players whose personality is the best in the dressing room.”