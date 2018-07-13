Mahrez: Maguire would excel at a top club

New Manchester City signing Riyad Mahrez reckons former Leicester City teammate Harry Maguire deserves to play his football at a bigger club.

City forked out 60 million pounds to bring Mahrez to the Etihad Stadium, and the Algeria international believes it may be time for Maguire to make a similar move.

Maguire has seen his stock rise in recent months. The centre-back enjoyed an excellent season at Leicester in 2017/18 and carried that momentum into the World Cup in Russia where he impressed for semi-finalists England.

Mahrez told his first Manchester City press conference: “I have always believed that ‘H’ (Harry Maguire) is a very good player, he has shown that since the day he came to Leicester and the season he had last year.

“It doesn’t surprise me to see how he has done at the World Cup.

“Of course he deserves to play higher but Leicester are a good club as well, so it’s him who has to decide and we will see.”

Maguire signed for the Foxes from Hull City in July 2017 and was ever-present for them in the Premier League last season, making 38 appearances and scoring two goals.