Terry and Fabregas lead Conte tributes

Former Chelsea captain John Terry led the tributes to Antonio Conte, with the Italian’s two year stint at Stamford Bridge coming to an end.

Conte is reported to have parted ways with Chelsea, with former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri expected to be handed the reins at the club.

The Italian steered Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in the Premier League in 2016-17, before a tense relationship with the board saw widespread speculation that they would part company this summer.

Terry – who brought the curtain down on his Chelsea career after that title triumph – paid tribute to Conte on Instagram.

“Love this man. Thanks for everything Boss,” said Terry.

“In a time that should have been the most difficult season of my career, Antonio was honest, respectful and there for me whenever I needed him.

“I loved working and learning from him.”

Current Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas also expressed his gratitude to Conte, whose FA Cup win in May does not appear to have been sufficient to keep him in the hotseat.