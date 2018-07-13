Arsenal transfer business likely to be complete

Unai Emery believes Arsenal’s incoming transfer business is complete this summer, unless there is a “big opportunity” to land a new player.

The Gunners have brought in Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner since Emery agreed to succeed Arsene Wenger at the helm, with long-term figures Jack Wilshere, Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker departing.

The five new recruits could cost Arsenal in excess of £70million and Emery admits he doesn’t expect to add to his squad before the start of the season.

“We signed the players who we need, only if one player is a big opportunity for us to sign we can do it,” Emery said.

“Normally we are thinking about the young player, the possibility to stay with us or go on loan to another team.

“In this moment I think the squad is complete, only the possibility for one player or two players to leave.

“To sign [a player] in the next month? Only if he is a big opportunity.”