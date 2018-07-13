Carroll and Reid to miss start of new season

West Ham have announced that Andy Carroll and Winston Reid will undergo surgery, which sees them miss the start of the Manuel Pellegrini era at the London Stadium.

Carroll spent much of the second half of last season on the sidelines with an ankle injury that continues to hamper the striker’s recovery.

Meanwhile, Reid is struggling to overcome a knee problem sustained against Swansea on March 3, and the east London club decided to schedule the duo for surgery after they were sent home from a pre-season training camp in Switzerland.

“Andy is still reporting some discomfort in his ankle and further scans have revealed that he requires some minor surgery to provide more strength and stability to the area,” Hammers head of medical Richard Collinge said.

“Winston has been suffering some swelling around the knee injury that he sustained at Swansea last season and he too is in need of explorative surgery to clean up the area.

“We have decided that this is the best course of action to ensure that both players have a chance of returning to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Pellegrini, who succeeded David Moyes at the helm in May, revealed that they are hoping to bring in cover following the double blow.

Pellegrini added: “We are obviously very sad to hear that Andy and Winston have suffered setbacks. This is a big blow for them and us, but we hope to see them back in action as soon as possible.

“It does mean that we have lost two players in key areas, though, and we’ll continue to work hard with the owners to make further additions to strengthen the playing squad, beyond the five new signings already confirmed.”