Benteke ready to fire for Palace

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke says he is eager to get stuck into the new season and feels ready to perform both physically and mentally.

The Belgian endured a difficult 2017/18 season which saw him score only three goals in 31 Premier League games, but he is determined to improve when the new campaign kicks off on August 11.

“The first season I came (to Palace) I wasn’t involved that much but I was scoring goals. Last season I was more involved but I didn’t score that much. So, it was a mix of feelings for me, I was part of the game but I couldn’t score,” Benteke told the club’s official website.

“This year I am really looking forward to this season because I have prepared myself to be good and to really, be me. I have got myself ready physically and mentally.

“I am getting ready to adapt my type of play with how the manager wants us to play. If we do it well then, we can be a big threat, we showed that last season.”

The Palace squad is currently in Sweden as they prepare for a pre-season friendly against Helsingor on Thursday.

Benteke added: “It will be our first game but as a striker I am looking to score. Especially for me, the season starts now.”