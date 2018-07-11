Benitez eyes long-term stay at Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has declared that he would like to stay for at least five years, if the club’s ownership backs him in the transfer market.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss is currently in contract talks with Magpies’ owner Mike Ashley. However, he has mentioned his concerns regarding the way the club is run.

“I’d like to stay here for five years or 10 years if it’s possible because I can see the potential, the fans and the city. Everybody (needs to be) pushing in the right direction,” Benitez was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“But we have to do things like I imagine has to be done in a football club.”

Newcastle have thus far signed Ki Sung-Yueng and Martin Dubravka, while loaning Kenedy from Chelsea, but Benitez admits the market is tough due to inflated transfer fees.

“It is difficult because the prices have gone very high for everyone. Some people say: ‘Oh the deadline is the problem’. It’s not,” Benitez added.

“If you are ready and you do what you have to do there is plenty of time. It’s just to be sure when you go for a player you make sure you sign him.

“You don’t want to waste too much time so you know more or less then you go (for it) and that’s it.”