Southampton sign Gunn on five-year deal

Southampton have secured the services of goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a five-year contract from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old shotstopper is an England U21 international who was snapped up by City in 2011. He worked his way through the youth ranks at the Sky Blues did not make his senior debut and was sent out on loan to Norwich City last season.

The transfer is reportedly worth 10 million pounds with 3.5 million in add-ons.

Gunn told Southampton’s official website: “The opportunity was there for me to stay at Manchester City but I saw the potential of this club and the squad.

“The manager and Dave Watson were a big part of the reason why I have chosen to join and speaking to them both was a big factor in my decision.

“I think the club has got a big future and I’m looking forward to getting started now. I’ve spoken to Dave Watson and he said it would be a great environment to come in to work. It feels really good and I’m buzzing to get going.”

Gunn made 46 Championship appearances for the Canaries in 2017/18, and kept 15 clean sheets.

Saints manager Mark Hughes added: “Angus is a player who clearly possesses a tremendous amount of potential, but his performances for Norwich and for the England U21 team also demonstrate the capabilities he already has right now.

“We believe he has all the credentials to become a full international goalkeeper for England in the future, and that’s exactly the sort of talent we want to have here at Southampton.

“He represents another excellent addition, and we are excited about what he brings to the squad and the further progression we feel he can make with us.

“There was a lot of interest from other teams in the Premier League, so for Angus to choose Southampton as the best option for him is another positive indication of the work the club is doing and what is being built here.”