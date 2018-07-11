Torreira finalises Gunners move

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has added more steel to his midfield with the acquisition of Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria.

The Uruguay international featured in five games at the 2018 World Cup and headed to London for a medical after his country was eliminated by France in the quarter-finals.

Torreira becomes Emery’s fourth signing since replacing Arsene Wenger at the helm in May.

Emery told the club’s official website: “In Lucas Torreira, we have signed a young player who is a very bright talent in the game.

“A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup.

“He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing. We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season.”