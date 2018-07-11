Mahrez joins Man City for £60m

Riyad Mahrez has joined Manchester City from Leicester City for a club record fee of £60m.

The Algerian forward signed a five-year contract as the Premier League champions completed their first signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old has finally left Leicester after several failed attempts to force a move.

Mahrez was the subject of four failed bids from City in the January transfer window and missed training for a week.

He joined Leicester from French club Le Havre in 2014 and played 158 games in all competition for the Foxes, scoring 42 goals, starring as they pulled off a surprise Premier League win in 2016.

The best things come to those who wait… 🕘#welcomeriyad to Manchester City! 💙 #mancity pic.twitter.com/lLjJZrz4J0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 10, 2018

Speaking after completing the deal, Mahrez said: “”I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola.”

“Watching them from afar has been a pleasure. Pep Guardiola is committed to playing attacking football, and City’s performances last season were outstanding.

“I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management.”

A club statement from Leicester said: “Riyad leaves with the best wishes of everybody who has worked with him at Leicester City Football Club. He will be welcomed back to King Power Stadium as both an opposition player and a friend of the club.”