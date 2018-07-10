Pellegrini: Wilshere is a quality addition

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini is delighted to have Jack Wilshere at the club and believes he will add value to the team.

The 26-year-old midfielder’s contract at Arsenal had expired at the end of June and the Irons moved in to sign the free agent on a three-year contract.

Pellegrini has also brought in Ryan Fredericks and Lukasz Fabianski thus far.

The head coach told the press: “Jack is a player with excellent technical ability, combined with great energy and commitment, and has proven his quality both in the Premier League and at international level.

“Most importantly, he is hungry to play for West Ham, and determined to reproduce the level of performance that he has shown in the past. At 26, he still has many years of football in front of him, and I believe he will be a great asset for us.”

Wilshere came through the Arsenal youth academy and spent over a decade at the north London outfit. He also went through loan spells at Bolton, in 2010, and Bournemouth in 2016/17.