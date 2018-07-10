Can: I had a very good relationship with Klopp

Newly-signed Juventus midfielder Emre Can says he left Liverpool on good terms with his former manager Jurgen Klopp.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

Can rejected a new contract at Liverpool to depart on a free and pen a four-year deal with the Italian champions.

The Germany international said quitting the Reds for Serie A had nothing to do with his relationship with his former manager, and Klopp wished him well ahead of his new journey with the Old Lady of Turin.

The lanky midfielder explained that he is looking forward to a successful career with Juventus, who have lifted the Serie A title for the last seven years.

“I didn’t have problems with Klopp. I had a very very good relationship with him.

“At the end, he wished me all the best here. I never had problems with Klopp.”

The 24-year old midfielder, who made 37 appearances for Liverpool in the previous season, said he would relish the chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo if his much talked about transfer to Juventus succeeds.

Can added: “I think for every player it would be great to play with a big player like Cristiano Ronaldo but I don’t know if the club has contact with the player. For me, I just focus on my thing, of course, if he would come it would be great but for now I just focus on myself.”