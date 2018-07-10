Hazard content at Chelsea amid Real interest

Eden Hazard will remain a Chelsea player until he receives an offer he can’t refuse says the Belgian midfielder.

The 27-year-old, who has long been linked to Real Madrid, is currently starring for Belgium at the World Cup in Russia.

The Red Devils face France in the first semi-final on Tuesday, having overcome Japan in the round of 16 and Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Hazard admits the prospect of joining Real is every player’s dream but insists his only focus currently is on defeating Les Bleus in St Petersburg and reaching the World Cup final.

He added that the loss of Zinedine Zidane, who has been replaced by Julen Lopetegui at Real, doesn’t change the club’s appeal.

He told beIN SPORTS: “Does Real make me dream less without Zidane?

“Zidane is someone special, it’s true, but I think Real is everyone’s dream.

“Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey [of Madrid] is special but the blue jersey [of Chelsea] suits me well so it does not bother me if I stay.

“For now, it’s the World Cup. As I have said at least 100 times, I am at Chelsea and for the moment nobody has made me an offer.”