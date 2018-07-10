Wilshere snapped up by West Ham

West Ham have announced the signing of Jack Wilshere on a three-year contract following his release from Arsenal.

The 26-year-old midfielder had also attracted interest from Italy and Turkey, but in the end decided to join the club he supported as a boy.

Wilshere will be looking to rebuild his career under Manuel Pellegrini following a frustrating few seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

“It feels good, it feels special,” the England international told his new club’s official website.

“People will have seen the picture of me in a West Ham shirt and I’ve got good memories of my childhood supporting West Ham, watching them at Upton Park.

“It feels good and of course my family and a few of my friends are West Ham fans so everyone’s buzzing.

“I think it was a number of things that helped me make up my mind, the manager being one and the way he wants to play and where he sees me playing.”