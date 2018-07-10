Wilshere snapped up by West Ham

West Ham have announced the signing of Jack Wilshere on a three-year contract following his release from Arsenal.
The 26-year-old midfielder had also attracted interest from Italy and Turkey, but in the end decided to join the club he supported as a boy.
Wilshere will be looking to rebuild his career under Manuel Pellegrini following a frustrating few seasons at the Emirates Stadium.
“It feels good, it feels special,” the England international told his new club’s official website.
Our new midfielder has arrived… #WelcomeJack pic.twitter.com/kPd7hm4YxZ
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 9, 2018
“People will have seen the picture of me in a West Ham shirt and I’ve got good memories of my childhood supporting West Ham, watching them at Upton Park.
“It feels good and of course my family and a few of my friends are West Ham fans so everyone’s buzzing.
“I think it was a number of things that helped me make up my mind, the manager being one and the way he wants to play and where he sees me playing.”