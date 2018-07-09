Torriera confirms Arsenal medical

Lucas Torreira has confirmed he’s on his way to London to undergo a medical at Arsenal following Uruguay’s elimination from the 2018 World Cup.

The Sampdoria midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium and is expected to be among Unai Emery’s new signings ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Reports in Italy had suggested that La Samp and the Gunners had already agreed a deal for the Uruguay international, but the transfer was put on hold until after his participation in Russia.

Emery has already brought in Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Switzerland right-back Stefan Lichtsteiner and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The north Londoners are also said to have held talks with Sevilla over Steven N’Zonzi, who previously worked with Emery at the Spanish club, and also played for Blackburn and Stoke in the Premier League.

Torreira told Telenoche: “I would’ve been very happy to fly back with my team-mates, but this is such a big opportunity and I can’t waste it.

“It was the same when leaving Uruguay at a young age to play in Italy, as I knew this was the opportunity of a lifetime to progress as a person and help my family.

“I saw the sacrifices my father made. I was away from home a long time and couldn’t even drink mate with my Mum. I’ll return to Uruguay soon enough and salute everyone.”