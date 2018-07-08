Mane: No contact with Madrid

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane insists he has not been in contact with Real Madrid amid reports of a potential move to the Spanish capital.

The Senegal international, who featured for his country at the 2018 World Cup, is rumoured to be on Los Blancos’ radar should they need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus have been heavily linked with Ronaldo since Portugal were eliminated from the global showpiece in Russia, and the 33-year-old forward admitted on Friday he was “evaluating several opportunities”.

But Mane is adamant Real have not been in touch with his representatives and that he’s focused on getting ready for the new campaign with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“These are just rumours. I am not aware of anything and haven’t been contacted,” the 26-year-old told reporters in Bambali.

“I remain a Liverpool player and I will join my team-mates in the United States for the pre-season tour.

“Real are a great team, but I am focused on my team, Liverpool.”